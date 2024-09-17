Kazakhstan expresses readiness to host next IAEA conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev has proposed Kazakhstan as a host country for the next IAEA conference.

Speaking at the 68th regular session of the IAEA Conference in Vienna, the minister highlighted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership in the IAEA.He added that over the years Kazakhstan remains committed to the idea of peaceful use of nuclear energy under the IAEA aegis and actively contributes to international efforts to ensure global stability and security. Kazakhstan is committed to a balanced approach to the nuclear industry development and is ready to increase its contribution to strengthening the nonproliferation regime.He said the unique IAEA LEU Bank located at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant safely stores a strategic reserve of low-enriched uranium. Besides, Kazakhstan develops research reactor conversion projects to replace high-enriched uranium fuel with low-enriched abiding by the nonproliferation policy.Given the country’s experience in nuclear research reactors and manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals the Minister offered the IAEA to co-host the next international conference on research reactors in Kazakhstan.

