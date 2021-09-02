Kazakhstan holds closing Ceremony of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The closing ceremony of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest as part of the "International Army Games -2021" was held in Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

According to the final results of the contest, held with the participation of artillerymen from nine countries, the Azerbaijani team ranked third. The Kazakh team ranked first while the Russian team ranked second.

Moreover, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmadov Namig won the "Best Coach" nomination, and the team led by warrant officer Orujov Elshad won the "Best Crew" nomination.

The winning teams were awarded prizes.

After the ceremony, the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest was closed.

