Kazakhstan holds off on BRICS membership application

Kazakhstan has announced it will not submit an application for BRICS membership at this time, despite having received invitations, according to Berik Uali, the press secretary for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports.

The decision comes as Kazakhstan weighs the complexities of joining the international group and considers various factors affecting the organization's development. Uali highlighted the importance of a thoughtful approach before making any moves toward BRICS membership.President Tokayev remains a strong advocate for the United Nations as the central platform for addressing global issues. He believes the UN, while not without its flaws, is still the best venue for solving the most pressing challenges facing the world today.Despite the decision not to join BRICS at this stage, President Tokayev will attend the 2024 BRICS Summit , scheduled to take place in Kazan from October 22-24, 2024. He will participate in an extended session under the BRICS Plus/Outreach format, engaging with leaders from Asia, Africa, and Latin America to discuss key international topics.The upcoming summit will be a major event, as the BRICS group will have expanded to include 11 nations by 2024, with countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa at its core.

News.Az