Kazakhstan hopes trilateral statements on Karabakh to contribute to lasting peace in region

Kazakhstan hopes that the trilateral statements on Karabakh will contribute to lasting peace in the region, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

Tileuberdi made the remarks Monday at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

"We hope that the implementation of the trilateral agreements signed on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 among Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia will contribute to lasting peace in the region and will become an impetus for the stable and safe development of the South Caucasus," Tileuberdi said.

He noted that the stabilization of the situation in the region creates new conditions for opening up the existing potential of the port infrastructure of the Caspian Sea, taking into account the broader trans-regional integration of the South Caucasus with Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries, as well as the opening of the Zangezur corridor.

"I would like to stress that Azerbaijan has recently indeed achieved significant success in carrying out structural and institutional reforms, socio-economic development, creating favorable opportunities for business and investment,” Tileuberdi added.

