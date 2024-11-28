Kazakhstan hosts CSTO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

A summit of heads of state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states has kicked off in the Kazakh capital city of Astana.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the participating heads of state, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media. The summit is attended by the presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.The leadership of Armenia, a CSTO member state, refused to take part in the summit.The leaders of the countries will engage in a discourse on the international and regional situation and its impact on the CSTO member states’ security. They will also focus on the outcomes of collaborative efforts and prospective avenues for further development of the collective security system.A number of documents is expected to be signed following the summit, including a statement on the occasion of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

News.Az