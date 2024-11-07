Kazakhstan invited to join BRICS as partner country, Russia’s Lavrov confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan has officially received an invitation to join BRICS as a partner country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov confirmed this information at a meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, News.Az reports, citing Russian media."Kazakhstan has received an invitation to join BRICS as a partner country. We hope that it will enrich our contacts on pressing global issues in an age of change that we observe and that we live in," Lavrov said.Moscow is interested in developing various forms of interaction with Astana, he added.

News.Az