Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan is ready to prove Almaty platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia negotiations: President

  • Politics
  • Share
Kazakhstan is ready to prove Almaty platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia negotiations: President

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has confirmed that Kazakhstan is ready to provide the Almaty platform for negotiations on the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kazakh leader said during talks with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, News.Az reports.

The presidents discussed perspectives for strengthening cooperation in commercial and economic, transport and logistics, agricultural, financial, and cultural-humanitarian fields, as well as in the area of digitalization.

Kazakhstan and Armenian leaders also touched upon current issues on the regional and international agendas.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      