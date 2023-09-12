Kazakhstan reaffirms strong support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan reaffirms its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The statement came after the so-called “presidential elections” held by Armenian separatists in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region.

“Kazakhstan also stands for the settlement of all issues by political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” the statement said.

