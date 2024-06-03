Kazakhstan removes Taliban from terrorist list

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the republic has removed the Taliban regime from the terrorist list in order to develop economic cooperation with Afghanistan, News.Az reports citing TASS.

He was meeting with the speakers of the chambers of parliaments of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).“Kazakhstan removed the Taliban regime from the terrorist list, based on the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation with modern Afghanistan and the understanding that this regime is a long-term factor,” Tokayev noted.According to the Kazakh leader, one of the strategic tasks at the present stage is the active involvement of Afghanistan in interregional ties.

