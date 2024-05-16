Kazakhstan reports growth in transit of Russian oil to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's KazTransOil shipped 3.342 million tonnes of Russian oil in transit to China in January-April 2024, the company's press service said, News.Az reports citing Interfax.

The transit of Russian oil to China reached 3.218 million tonnes from January through April 2023. This was a 3.8% increase.Last year, Kazakhstan supplied 9.989 million tonnes of oil from Russia via transit to China.KazTransOil has been transiting Russian oil via Kazakhstan to China since 2014 under an agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia dated December 24, 2013.KazTransOil has ensured the supply of 91 million tonnes of Russian oil via the territory of Kazakhstan to China from 2014-2023, the company said.It became known in May 2023 that KazTransOil had extended the agreement on the transit of 10 million tonnes of Russian oil per year to China through 2034 while maintaining the current tariff.

News.Az