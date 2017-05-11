Kazakhstan resumes oil transportation through Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan has resumed the transportation of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry told Trend on May 11.

According to the ministry, 90,000 tons of Kazakh oil was exported through Azerbaijan via the BTC pipeline in 2017, AzVision reports.

Kazakhstan hasn’t transported oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline since the second half of 2015.

Earlier, the ministry’s press service told Trend that in 2016, export of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan wasn’t carried out via any of the existing routes – neither via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, nor via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

News.Az

News.Az