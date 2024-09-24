Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan's GDP increased by 3.7% in the first eight months

Kazakhstan's GDP rose by 3.7% from January to August, according to the presidential press service, News.Az reports citing Interfax .

The biggest increases were in construction (8.8%), transportation and warehousing (7.9%), communications (7.4%), trade (5.5%) and manufacturing (4.9%)," it said.

GDP grew 3.2% in H1 and 3.8% in Q1 2024.

GDP grew 5.1$% in 2023. The Eurasian Development Bank expects Kazakhstan's economy to grow 5% in 2024, the World Bank 3.4%, and the International Monetary Fund 3.5%.


