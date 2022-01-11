Kazakhstan says CSTO mission completed, withdrawal to start within 2 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military bloc will start withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan within two days, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the parliament on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Sputnik.

"The main mission of the CSTO peacekeeping forces has been successfully completed, in two days a phased withdrawal of the united CSTO peacekeeping contingent will begin. The process of withdrawal of the contingent will take no more than 10 days," Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan has appealed to the CSTO, requesting peacekeepers assistance, on legal grounds since control over Almaty could have been lost, Tokayev said.

"The plan of attack on Kazakhstan included a number of different aspects ... Since it was an armed aggression on the part of international terrorism, Kazakhstan legally appealed to its partners in the Collective Security Treaty with a request to send a peacekeeping contingent ... We could have completely lost control over Almaty," Tokayev told lawmakers.

Additionally, he said that the acute phase of a counterterrorist operation in Kazakhstan had been generally passed, noting that the situation is stable in all regions.

News.Az