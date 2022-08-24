Kazakhstan says great potential exists for development of commercial and economic ties with Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan sees great potential for the development of commercial and economic relations with Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the first meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Yerenov noted that prospects are seen in logistics, energy, and construction fields.

“In the future, it will be possible to consider the finance industry. In addition, Kazakhstan sees how industrial zones are developing in Azerbaijan, where entrepreneurs are given great rewards. Kazakh companies are interested in doing business on the territory of Azerbaijan,” he added.

