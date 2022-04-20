Kazakhstan seeks to return to previous oil production plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s energy minister does not rule out the republic’s possible return to the previous plan for oil production in the amount of 87.5 million tons for 2022 if the consequences of the accident at the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) are eliminated quickly enough, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"If we use our alternative routes [for oil exports] and the situation on the CPC pipeline is resolved as soon as possible, we may even get closer to the original plan of 87.5 million tons. We have such expectations," Minister Bolat Akchulakov said at a parliamentary sitting.

On April 5, Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov unveiled the country’s plan to reduce oil production in 2022 from the previously forecasted 87.5 million tons to 85.7 million tons.

News.Az