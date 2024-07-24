Kazakhstan, Serbia mull cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladimir Jovičić exchanged views on the entire range of the bilateral agenda issues, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the political dialogue between the two countries and the active exchange of delegations. They also discussed cooperation prospects in various fields such as agriculture, food industry, artificial intelligence, and IT.Special attention was given to preparations for the third meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, scheduled for September 2024 in Belgrade, as well as to expanding the legal framework.From the Kazakh side, the Intergovernmental Commission is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, and from the Serbian side it is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Internal Affairs Ivica Dačić.Roman Vassilenko emphasized that the upcoming session of the intergovernmental commission will contribute to further expansion of trade and economic and investment ties, laying a solid foundation for the exchange of high-level visits.In January-May 2024, bilateral trade amounted to $31.7 million, having increased by 23.3% against the last year indicator - %91.2 million, according to the State Revenue Committee. Kazakhstan's exports amounted to $11.4 million (+38.7%), imports from Serbia made $79.8 million (+21.3%).

