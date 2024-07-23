Kazakhstan set to take active part in upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan plans to take an active part in the COP29 climate summit to be held in Azerbaijan this November, Kazakh Ambassador to Baku Alim Bayel said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan tourism forum held at the Kazakh Embassy in Baku, News.Az reports.The diplomat underlined the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, underpinned by strong political dialogue between their leaders.Bayel highlighted the significant tourism exchange between the two nations, noting that Kazakhstan was the source of nearly half of all Central Asian tourists visiting Azerbaijan in 2023.He informed that 58,000 Kazakh tourists visited Azerbaijan last year, with over 38,000 already arriving between January and June 2024. Kazakhstan ranks third in terms of growth in tourist flow to Azerbaijan, following China and India.

