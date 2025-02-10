Kazakhstan to construct fiber-optic highway for internet connectivity

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 6, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry signed a cooperation memorandum with Freedom Telecom Holding Ltd. to build a fiber-optic highway and data centers for the transit and storage of international internet traffic.

According to the ministry, the West-East national highway will significantly expand data transmission capacity and position Kazakhstan as a key hub for international internet traffic transit, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The project aims to enhance connection speeds, improve data transfer efficiency, and establish an alternative route for internet traffic between Europe and East Asia.

The hyper-highway is scheduled for completion in 2026. It is expected to attract major international clients, including IT firms, telecommunications companies, and financial institutions seeking fast and secure data transit.

Kazakhstan views the hyper-highway and data center initiative as a strategic step toward strengthening its digital infrastructure. The project will boost Kazakhstan’s role in global internet traffic transit while establishing a robust and secure data storage network.

The development will be financed through private investment.

Freedom Telecom, a subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp. (Kazakhstan), currently provides broadband internet access and open Wi-Fi in major cities across the country.

