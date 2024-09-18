Kazakhstan to host CSTO military drills

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will conduct command exercises, dubbed “Indestructible Brotherhood-2024” in Kazakhstan.

The exercises will be held at the Bereg training ground in the Almaty Region from September 26 to October 7, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement , News.Az reports.Military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are scheduled to begin arriving on September 18.The Defense Ministry also announced that the transportation of servicemen to the Almaty and Jetisu regions will be managed via rail and road. In light of this, the ministry urged citizens and media representatives to disregard any rumors circulating on social media and to rely solely on official sources for information.

News.Az