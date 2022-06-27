Kazakhstan to host next Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Kazakhstan trilateral meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Kazakhstan trilateral meeting will be held in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

He made the remarks at a press conference following the first trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers and Ministers in charge of transport of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Kazakhstan in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov also emphasized the great importance of the Baku Declaration signed at the meeting.

“This document will further strengthen relations based on mutual respect and trust between the three countries,” he added.

