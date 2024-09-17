Kazakhstan welcomes EU’s plan to invest in Middle Corridor development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed support for the EU’s plan to invest in the development of the Middle Corridor.

During a meeting with Central Asian leaders and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Astana, Tokayev highlighted that expanding the Middle Corridor offers significant investment opportunities, including the upgrade and digitization of Caspian Sea ports and the construction of cargo terminals, News.Az reports.He emphasized the importance of integrating transport and logistics systems between Central Asia and Europe and welcomed Europe’s commitment of 10 billion euros through the Global Gateway program to advance the Middle Corridor.Tokayev also voiced hope for Germany’s support in connecting the Middle Corridor with the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and the Global Gateway strategy.The Global Gateway Investors Forum, held in Brussels on January 29-30, outlined key priorities for enhancing EU-Central Asia transport connectivity. The forum aims to transform the Trans-Caspian transport corridor into a more sustainable, safer, and efficient route, reducing travel time between Europe and Central Asia to within 15 days.

