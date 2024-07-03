Kazakhstan will play its full part at upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan: UN chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan will play its full part at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan this November, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Kazinform, News.Az reports.

“All countries must submit new national climate action plans by next year, which must be fully consistent with limiting long-term global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. They must include specific plans to reduce the production and consumption of fossil fuels by at least 30 per cent by 2030,” the UN chief said.“I am confident that Kazakhstan will play its full part in the energy transition, including at the Conference of the Parties in Azerbaijan this year,” Guterres added.

News.Az