Kazakhstan's all regional administrations freed, security reinforced - ministry

The Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan has published up-to-date information about the situation in the country, News.Az reports via Kazinform.

"Measures are being implemented within the framework of the state of emergency. All regional administrations have been freed and taken under reinforced security,” the ministry said. “Seventy round-the-clock checkpoints have been set up throughout the country, 26 armed criminals have been eliminated and 18 injured."

"The law enforcement agencies, the armed and assigned forces in Almaty are protecting public order and facilities of strategic importance, cleansing the streets [from the remaining armed criminals]," added the ministry.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.

News.Az