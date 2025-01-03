Kazakhstan’s presdent rules out early presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has dismissed any speculation about early presidential election in the country, stating that he has long-term plans for the nation’s development.

In an interview with Ana Tili (Native Language) newspaper, Tokayev emphasized his extensive experience, including his nearly three-year tenure as the head of the Geneva office of the United Nations and his role as UN Under Secretary and Secretary General of the Conference on Disarmament, News.Az reports."I believe this is more than enough. I have big plans for the country's development for many years to come and I intend to fulfil all of them," he said.The president also addressed the possibility of early parliamentary elections, asserting that there are no current reasons for such a move. "The elections will be held within the terms stipulated by the legislation," Tokayev explained, noting that the government is focused on working according to its approved programs and plans, with a steady aim to achieve positive results.

