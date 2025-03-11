Kazakhstan’s president says ties with Azerbaijan are of great importance

The relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance to Kazakhstan, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday.

“Your visit is important from the viewpoint of further promotion of our cooperation with the fraternal Azerbaijan. The relations with Azerbaijan are of great importance to us. We view your country as a reliable strategic partner and ally,” Tokayev stated, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

On behalf of the President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the Kazakh side for prompt assistance rendered in connection with the AZAL plane crash near Aktau.

The meeting also focused on the issues of implementation of major strategic projects including laying a fiber-optic communication line and a deep-sea power cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

News.Az