Kazakhstan's President Tokayev vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been vaccinated against the new type of coronavirus COVID-19 via Sputnik-V vaccine produced by Karaganda Pharmaceutical Factory, according to Tokayev's Spokesperson Berik Uali.

"The president is feeling fine after the vaccination. There are no side effects. The president is convinced that only vaccination and formation of collective immunity will allow to beat the coronavirus, remove all restrictions, and protect the state," Uali said

He noted that Tokayev once again calls on all citizens to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

News.Az