Keep your business better connected with “My Business Wi-Fi” offerings from Azercell!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell Business helps enterprises to succeed in the digital world by offering fast and reliable communication solutions.

Supporting the digital transfromation of its clients Azercell Business is pleased to introduce the new “My Business Wi-Fi” offering starting from February, 13. From now on with more affordable communication support corporate subscribers will be able to benefit from Wi-Fi USB or Mi-Fi modems.

With the help of “My Business Wi-Fi” offerings, corporate clients will not only easily access the internet in any location without physical connection, but also share the internet via Wi-Fi to up to 10 devices. This flexible offer with different size of data packs for various users demands and possibility to switch between them makes it an ideal solution for Small, Medium and Individual enterprises

The advantage of the new offer is that by selecting one of the internet packages subscriber gets the device for free without any initial payment. Wi-Fi USB modem is activated via USB port, whilst Mi-Fi device is able to work autonomously without plugging to any device or port. Another previledge of the campaign is flexibility to change from one pack to another during the subsequent 12 months.

“My Business Wi-Fi” offerings price starts at 20 AZN, with range of packs up too 200 GB.

Offering extensive range of products and solutions for businesses, including a newly launched “My Business Wi-Fi” offerings once again identifies Azercell Business as a reliable digital business partner.

Corporate customers may benefit from this opportunity offered by Azercell by sending their inquiries to the e-mail address: business@azercell.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/corporate/

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az