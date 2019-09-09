Keep your business connected with Azercell!

Azercell is offering three new monthly packs as an optional add-on for ‘My Business’ tariff plans and for all business monthly mobile internet packs. Now with A

‘My business Chat’ option is designed for endless chatting, keeping in touch and supporting customers.

‘My business Social’ pack will help to share every moment with customers and increase awareness by pinning and posting without limits.

Whilst ‘My business Media’, provides Live life on the go with all apps included from all above mentioned packs.

Up to 12 various social media channels including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Telegram now are available with Azercell’s ‘My Business’ packs.

It is a simple fact: in the era of connectivity any business needs a social media presence.

Irrespective of whether entrepreneur runs a small local shop or a big national company - Social media is an essential part of any company’s digital marketing strategy.

Social platforms help enterprises to connect with their customers, increase awareness about the brand and boost their leads and sales. With more than three billion people around the world using social media every month, it is no passing trend.

In order to benefit from the most advantageous ‘My Business Chat’, ‘My Business Social’ and ‘My Business Media’ packs it is required to text B1, B2 or B3 to 2525, respectively.

Azercell helps businesses to succeed in the digital world!

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

