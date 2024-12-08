Keir Starmer praises the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, urging for the restoration of "peace and stability", News.Az reports citing the Guardian .

The prime minister has called for all sides to protect civilians and ensure aid can reach the vulnerable as he responded to the overthrowal of the Syrian regime.Speaking for the first time since news of Assad’s downfall broke this morning, Starmer said in a statement: “The developments in Syria in recent hours and days are unprecedented, and we are speaking to our partners in the region and monitoring the situation closely.“The Syrian people have suffered under Assad’s regime for too long and we welcome his departure. Our focus is now on ensuring a political solution prevails and peace and stability is restored.“We call on all sides to protect civilians and minorities, and ensure essential aid can reach the most vulnerable in the coming hours and days.”

News.Az