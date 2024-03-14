Kerry Kennedy: Global Baku Forum opens new horizons

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Global Baku Forum opens new horizons. Within this Forum, we must change the way of thinking to save the world,” said Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, as she addressed the panel meeting held as part of the 11th Global Baku Forum themed “Fixing the Fractured World”, News.Az reports.

She noted that RFK Human Rights always speaks up against inequality and injustice.

“We must attain equal rights and jointly overcome poverty and all these upheavals. We must join forces,” Kerry Kennedy underscored.

News.Az