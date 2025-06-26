Key developments in the Israel-Gaza conflict from June 23 to 26

Key developments in the Israel-Gaza conflict from June 23 to 26

+ ↺ − 16 px

Between June 23 and 26, the conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza saw a significant intensification, marked by continued airstrikes, cross-border rocket fire, and rising civilian casualties, News.Az reports.

The situation on the ground remained volatile, while efforts to secure a ceasefire showed limited progress.

Israeli military operations targeted areas across the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, Khan Younis, and the central region. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the strikes aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure and responding to ongoing rocket attacks. Palestinian authorities reported casualties among civilians and damage to residential areas.

Rocket fire from Gaza into southern and central Israel persisted, with some projectiles reaching areas near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Most were intercepted by air defense systems. Israeli officials reported injuries and property damage in several locations.

Fighting also expanded to Israel’s northern border, where Hezbollah launched rockets from southern Lebanon. In response, the Israeli military conducted strikes on targets in Lebanese territory. This development raised concerns about a broader regional spillover.

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza deteriorated further. According to the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, a majority of the population has been displaced, and access to clean water, food, fuel, and medical supplies remains critically limited. Aid deliveries were delayed or disrupted due to ongoing hostilities and access restrictions.

Diplomatic initiatives continued, with Egypt, Qatar, and the United States engaged in efforts to mediate a ceasefire. A multi-phase proposal involving a cessation of hostilities and a possible hostage-prisoner exchange was circulated, but responses from both sides suggested significant gaps remain.

On June 26, an Israeli airstrike on the Shati refugee camp drew international attention. Palestinian sources reported dozens of deaths, including civilians. The UN Secretary-General called for restraint and emphasized the need to protect non-combatants under international humanitarian law.

Public protests were held in Israel, with some citizens urging a ceasefire and prioritization of negotiations to secure the release of hostages.

As of June 26, hostilities continued with no formal ceasefire in place. Civilian populations on both sides remained at risk, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza showed signs of deepening, amid international calls for urgent de-escalation and renewed dialogue.

News.Az