Khalaf Khalafov: "We are ready to sign a peace agreement with Armenia"

Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace agreement with Armenia, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told journalists, News.az reports.

Mr. Khalafov stated that the key priority is to restore communications, including the opening of the railway and highway to Nakhchivan.

"Mr. President has repeatedly stated that we support the opening of communications, full and continuous implementation of trilateral statements," Minister said.

News.Az