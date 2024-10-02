Khamenei blames West for regional tensions in first remarks since Iran’s attack on Israel

Khamenei blames West for regional tensions in first remarks since Iran’s attack on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, met with a group of elites in Tehran today, where he attributed the ongoing regional tensions and conflicts to the West.

He blamed the regional tension and wars on US and some European countries which falsely claim they bring peace and tranquillity to the region, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Khamenei said they must "get lost" from the region so that the countries in the region can live in peace.He said that he is "mourning" over the death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah, but did not postpone his meeting with elites because Iran's mourning is a "reviving and driving" force.The order to launch missiles at Israel on Tuesday was made by the country's supreme leader - who remains in a secure location, a senior Iranian official told Reuters news agency.

News.Az