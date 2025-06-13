Khamenei to deliver pre-recorded message following Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is scheduled to deliver a pre-recorded message on state television in response to the Israeli airstrikes on Friday that killed four senior military commanders.

"The Zionist regime will not escape this crime unharmed. The Iranian nation can be assured that there will be no negligence in this regard," Khamenei is to say, according to state TV, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The message comes after Israel's "Rising Lion" operation using 200 jets to strike 100 targets across Iran, including nuclear facilities and military sites.

Khamenei earlier vowed "severe punishment" for the attacks that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Hossein Salami, Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri, Khatam al-Anbia commander Gholamali Rashid, and Aerospace Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

He quickly appointed replacements for the killed commanders, naming Ahmad Vahidi as the new IRGC chief and Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as Armed Forces Chief.

News.Az