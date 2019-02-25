Khojaly genocide anniversary commemorated at Colombia's university

+ ↺ − 16 px

The University of St. Thomas, the oldest university in Colombia, hosted an event commemorating the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Colombia.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

