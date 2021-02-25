Khojaly genocide anniversary commemorated in Finland

+ ↺ − 16 px

An online commemorative event on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in Finland at the initiative of the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora.

The event was organized jointly by the Azer-Turkish Youth Organization and the Azerbaijan Diaspora Youth Network, the State Committee told News.Az.

The event, which took place in Finnish, was attended by Ulviya Jabbarova, chairwoman of the Azeri-Turkish Youth Organization, Aino Halonen, a well-known producer, Nesrin Jan, a former special adviser to the Finnish Finance Ministry on EU and international relations, Durdana Aghayeva, a resident of Khojaly, doctor Farhad Safojifar and Finnish schoolgirl Mona Safojifar.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the Khojaly martyrs.

The moderator of the event, Ulviya Jabbarova, gave detailed information about the genocide committed by Armenian armed forces against peaceful Azerbaijanis in Khojaly on the night of February 25-26, 1992, together with the 366th Motorized Regiment. The moderator reminded that the Finnish government and parliament played an active role in the recognition of the Srebrenica genocide in the world, and stressed the importance of showing the same approach to the Khojaly genocide.

Khojaly resident D.Aghayeva told the participants about the events in Khojaly 29 years ago, her 8 days in Armenian captivity, witnessing the inhumane crimes of the Armenian fascists.

The Finnish producer could not hold back her tears. She noted that when the Khojaly massacre took place, the Finnish people were, in fact, unaware of this bloody event, because the local media and public discussions, in general, did not talk about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In their speeches, the participants of the event N.Jan, M.Safojifar and F.Safojifar stressed that the events in Khojaly were a terrible crime and the importance of establishing commissions to give a just legal and political assessment to the events in Khojaly.

"Like other genocides, the Khojaly genocide needs attention and justice. As a citizen of Finland and a Finn, I want my voice to be heard," Safojifar said.

News.Az