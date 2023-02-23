Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia ‘a crime against humanity’ – Pakistani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), one of the leading higher educational institutions in Pakistan, co-organized a seminar on “Khojaly Genocide: A Crime Against Humanity”, dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The event participants first viewed a photo exhibition depicting the horrors of the genocide committed by Armenia, the embassy told News.Az

Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Pakistan’s Minister for States and Frontier Regions, attended the event as an honorary guest. The event also brought together the SZABIST administration, teaching and student staff, embassy employees, representatives of Pakistan’s think tanks, as well as public representatives.

The event participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims.

Later on, an informative video about the Khojaly genocide was screened.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said this year marks the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, which went down in history as one of the most horrific tragedies of the 20th century. Noting that hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed and became displaced as a result of the ethnic cleansing and genocidal policy carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijanis throughout history, Ambassador Farhadov provided detailed information about the Khojaly genocide.

Speaking about the “Justice For Khojaly” international awareness campaign initiated by Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the ambassador stated that several countries, including Pakistan, and several international organizations have already recognized the Khojaly genocide.

He noted that the Senate and the National Assembly of Pakistan have so far passed several resolutions strongly condemning the Khojaly genocide. Ambassador Farhadov also expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and parliament for constantly providing political and moral support to Azerbaijan.

Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Pakistan’s Minister for States and Frontier Regions, stressed that the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia is a crime against humanity.

Stating that Pakistan does not recognize Armenia as a state due to the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the minister pointed out that Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan in all its causes.

Talha Mahmood also expressed his solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan in the commemoration of the Khojaly genocide.

At the end of the event, books and informative booklets related to the Khojaly genocide, as well as various materials on the history and culture of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations were donated to the university library.

