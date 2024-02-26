Khojaly massacre ‘dark stain on history of humanity’: Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye strongly condemns the massacre of innocent civilians by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly on February 26, 1992, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

The statement was issued on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenian armed forces against innocent Azerbaijanis.

The Khojaly massacre left a dark stain on the history of humanity, stressed the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“We still feel the pain of our 613 brothers and sisters who were killed in Khojaly and all Azerbaijanis wounded, captured or went missing on that day in our hearts.”

“We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives during the Khojaly massacre and reiterate our condolences to the Azerbaijani people,” the ministry added.

News.Az