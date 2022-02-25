Khojaly genocide perpetrators will pay for their crimes – parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

The perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide will pay for their crimes, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at a plenary session on Friday, a News.Az correspondent reports from the parliament.

The speaker recalled that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly addressed the nation in connection with the Khojaly genocide.

Gafarova also praised the continued work of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to convey to the world community the realities of Khojaly.

“Although many years have passed, the people of Azerbaijan will not forget the Khojaly genocide,” she added.

During the First Karabakh War, Armenia committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken, hostage.

News.Az