Khojaly genocide regarded as ‘culmination of Armenia’s crimes’: Pakistani expert

The Khojaly genocide is regarded as the culmination of Armenia’s crimes, Qaiser Nawab, Founder President of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association and CEO of “THE” Society International and global youth leader on SDGs, told News.Az.

Nawab appealed to the international community in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

“I’d like to bring to the attention of the international community the Khojaly genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces 30 years ago, by killing hundreds of peaceful Azerbaijanis, including children, women and the elderly, and completely burning down villages,” he said.

“Throughout history, Armenia’s ethnic cleansing and genocide policy against Azerbaijanis have led to such as civilian crimes and massacres committed during the Rwandan genocide of 1994, the Lidice massacre of 1942 in the Czech Republic and the Srebrenica massacre of 1995. Peaceful Azerbaijani families were among those, who have fallen victim to this heinous ethnic policy,” the expert added.

Nawab underlined that members of the Armenian armed forces and this country’s military-political leadership, who committed the most heinous crime against humanity, should be brought to international legal responsibility very soon. He noted that in the 20th century, Armenia perpetrated systematic atrocities against Azerbaijan to break the spirit of the nation.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.

