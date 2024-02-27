Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Pakistan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s National Library hosted a seminar dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad told News.Az.

The seminar was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy and the MUSLIM Institute, a leading Pakistan-based think tank.

The event participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide. Later on, a video highlighting the realities of the Khojaly genocide was screened.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said in his speech that 26 February 2024 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, one of the gravest crimes against humanity. The diplomat provided detailed information about the Khojaly genocide.

Ambassador Farhadov pointed out that on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis provided a political and legal assessment of the Khojaly genocide in 1994, and February 26 was proclaimed “Khojaly Genocide Day”. Speaking about the “Justice For Khojaly” international awareness campaign initiated by Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the ambassador said that several countries, including Pakistan, as well as many international organizations, have already recognized the Khojaly genocide. He also underscored the need to bring the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide to justice.

Ambassador Farhadov stressed that following the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020 and the anti-terror operations on September 19-29, 2023, Azerbaijan has put an end to the Armenian occupation and ensured its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He especially noted that on October 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the city of Khojaly and raised the Azerbaijani flag there.

Ambassador Farhadov also provided information about the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Other speakers at the seminar also strongly condemned the Khojaly genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

