Khojaly genocide victims remembered in London (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 26, members of the Azerbaijani community in London, the staff of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the UK and Azerbaijanis studying in this country visited the Memorial Garden in London to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The visitors observed a minute of silence to honor the victims of the Khojaly genocide and laid flowers at the memorial, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK told News.Az

Speaking at the commemorative event, Azerbaijani Ambassador Elin Suleymanov said that the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide were avenged thanks to President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. The diplomat noted that the glorious Azerbaijani flag is now proudly flying on all Azerbaijani lands, including the city of Khojaly.

News.Az