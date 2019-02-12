Khojaly Park to open in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony to inaugurate the Khojaly park will be held today in Kahramanmarash, Turkey. The construction of the park is part of the work done as part of the "Justice for Khojaly” international awareness campaign initiated by vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, AZERTAC reports.

The opening ceremony will be attended by officials, diplomats, representatives of Turkish general public and local residents.

"Justice for Khojaly" international awareness campaign is being conducted in more than 50 countries. Thanks to the campaign, a number of the world's parliament, as well as the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States recognized the Khojaly massacre as a genocide and crime against humanity.

News.Az

News.Az