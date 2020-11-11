Khojavand District Police Department situated in liberated Hadrut village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Khojavand District Police Department has been situated in the liberated Hadrut village, Head of the district’s Mayor’s Office Eyvaz Huseynov told Trend.

Huseynov noted that a commandant's office has been created in Hadrut, headed by the head of the Khojavend District Police Department.

He added that the relevant state bodies of Hadrut are carrying out work on the power supply, water supply, inventory of property, and other issues, following the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev ‘On the organization of temporary special administration in the territories liberated from the occupation of Azerbaijan’, each state body carries out its own the task.

On October 29, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree ‘On the organization of temporary special administration in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation’. According to the decree, in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, temporary commandant's offices are being created following the administrative-territorial division of Azerbaijan, exercising special control over each district.

The temporary commandant's offices were instructed to coordinate their activities with the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has been instructed to appoint temporary commandants of the relevant territories and organize the activities of temporary commandant's offices with the creation of operational headquarters in them, consisting of representatives of several government agencies.

Temporary commandant's offices have been instructed to organize the protection of important facilities in the territories in which they operate, including facilities of transport and telecommunications infrastructure, energy and water supply systems, reservoirs, special facilities that are a source of great danger to people and the environment; protection of public order and public safety; collection, inventory, and protection of discovered military equipment, weapons, ammunition, poisonous and explosive substances; inventory, storage and protection of civilian equipment, vehicles, except for agricultural equipment; keeping records of the documents found and their protection for subsequent analysis; implementation of other measures established by the Law of Azerbaijan "On Martial Law" to ensure the regime of martial law.

