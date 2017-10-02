+ ↺ − 16 px

On 2 October 1992 Armenian troops occupied the Khojavand region of Azerbaijan.

Khojavand region, covering an area of 145,647 hectares was occupied on 2 October 1992 by the Armenian Republic. 25,500 hectares were cut in Khojavand while oak trees were exported to Armenia and the forest around Khojash was terminated.

According to the news service for the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in Khojavand there are lime fields of 989,000 tonnes of underground water with the predicted reserve of 90,000 cubic meters daily.

Near the Gyrmyzy (Red) Bazaar settlement, there were two samples of plane tree of 600 cm in diameter and 25 m in height, preserved as natural monuments. They were at the age of 1000 and 2000 years, while in Garakand village there was the forest reserve of 0.5 hectares with trees included into the Red Book and representing the tertiary period relict. In Khojavand, the forests of 25.5 hectares dominated by oaks were cut by Armenian occupants.

According to the operative center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources for observing the state of natural resources and environment, narcotic containing cultures are planted in the occupied lands of Khojavand, with arsons committed periodically, causing an irreparable damage to flora and fauna, as well as the monuments of those places.

Some 15% of Khojavand were released of Armenian occupation, thanks to heroism and brevity of Azerbaijani soldiers, including Ibad Huseynov, who personally terminated the international terrorist Monte Melkonyan in Muganly village in June 1993.

