Kiev to host 2017 Eurovision allocation draw today

Today’s 2017 Eurovision allocation draw in Kiev will determine which countries will take part in the first and second semi-finals.

Today will also see a ceremony of the Stockholm City Council President handing over the symbolic key of the competition to the Mayor of Kiev.

The logo and slogan of the Eurovision song contest were unveiled yesterday. The slogan Celebrate Diversity is accompanied by a logo designed around a traditional Ukrainian bead necklace.

The 2017 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Kiev from 9 to 13 May.

