Killing of 2 Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar is another evidence of Armenian disrespect to its commitments - minister

Killing of 2 Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar is another evidence of Armenian disrespect to its commitments - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Journalists shouldn’t become the victims because of their journalism activities. Killing of 2 Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar is another evidence of Armenian disrespect to its commitments," Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Anar Karimov wrote on Twitter.

"UNESCO must demand map of landmines to save the life of others," he noted.

While performing duties in Kalbajar district, 32-year-old AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, 39-year-old AzerTag correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and a civilian were killed as a result of the mine explosion.

News.Az

News.Az