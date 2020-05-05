Kim Jong-un awarded Russia’s Victory anniversary medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been awarded Russia’s 75th anniversary Victory medal for his major contribution in commemorating Soviet soldiers, who died in 1945 during Korea’s liberation, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang wrote on its Facebook page, according to TASS.

"In accordance with the Russian president’s decree, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un was presented with the anniversary medal "75 years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945" for his major personal contribution to commemorating Soviet citizens who perished and were buried in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and for caring about preserving burial sites and memorials of Soviet warriors in the DPRK," the Russian Embassy said.

News.Az