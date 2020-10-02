Kindergarten in Azerbaijan's Tartar under fire from Armenian army
- 02 Oct 2020 11:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152785
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/kindergarten-in-azerbaijans-tartar-under-fire-from-armenian-army-1 Copied
The Armenian armed forces continue shelling of Azerbaijani settlements, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
This time, the Armenian armed forces shelled the building of a kindergarten in the Shyraharkh settlement in the city of Tartar.
Displaced children live in this settlement. The shelling was filmed by local residents.