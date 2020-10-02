Yandex metrika counter

Kindergarten in Azerbaijan's Tartar under fire from Armenian army

The Armenian armed forces continue shelling of Azerbaijani settlements, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported. 

This time, the Armenian armed forces shelled the building of a kindergarten in the Shyraharkh settlement in the city of Tartar.

Displaced children live in this settlement. The shelling was filmed by local residents.


