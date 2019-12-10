King Abdullah II of Jordan arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan His Majesty Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the King of Jordan at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein was met by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az

News.Az